A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Sept. 6 for the new first floor renovations in Troy H. Middleton Library that were completed over the summer.
The renovations include new chairs, desks, couches, booths, tables and almost 50 additional power outlets. Students can find the renovated section of Middleton to the right of Middleton's front doors on the first floor.
Students have expressed issues with the age and quality of Middleton’s furniture and accommodations for years.
“I study at Middleton probably two to three times a week,” general business junior Sarah Town said. “I feel like when I’m studying, I’m sitting in the chair my grandmother sat in. I think they need updates.”
At the ribbon cutting, University President F. King Alexander commended the new work that was done on the library and emphasized that more projects are coming in the future.
“We are thrilled, and we are excited to be able to open this for our students. We know that we’ve got outstanding things coming our way,” Alexander said. “We’re thrilled that we’re bringing more students into one of the most important facilities on our campus.”
LSU Libraries Director of Communications and Publications Sigrid Kelsey said the updates were needed for University students.
“We had furniture here before, but it was older,” Kelsey said. “It wasn’t as functional as this. The students really needed flexible furniture they can move around so they can collaborate. We have individual little study cubes, high tables and lots of outlets to plug into. It’s a much nicer place to study.”
The funds for the new renovations come from local business Frost Barber. Frost Barber CEO Doug Jehle is a new member of Middleton Library’s Dean Advisory Council, and assisted Middleton in securing an almost $43,000 grant from Steelcase Furniture Company.
Finance sophomore Saylor Ennis said she thinks the renovations are a step in the right direction.
“I feel like I’ll get more done, but I still feel like more needs to be renovated," Ennis said.
Kelsey said no specific renovations are scheduled for the future, but there are spaces available for later renovations.
“I think these renovations provide a safe place to study, to work together, to relax between classes," Kelsey said. "It’s always very full here in the library."