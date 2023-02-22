The previously unnamed minor charged with the third-degree rape of LSU student Madison Brooks is now facing heavier charges, according to The Advocate.
Desmond Carter, 17, has been charged as an adult in the case, an East Baton Rouge grand jury decided Wednesday, according to The Advocate.
The grand jury indicted Carter with charges of first-degree rape, third-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping, The Advocate reported.
Kaivon Washington, 18, faces a charge of third-degree rape. Casen Carver, 18, and Everett Lee, 28, were accused of being present in the car during the alleged rape and both face charges of principal to third-degree rape.
The grand jury will decide whether to up charges for the other defendants in the next few days, The Advocate reported.
Carter and Washington allegedly raped Brooks after meeting her at Reggie's Bar in Tigerland. They dropped her off near the Pelican Lakes subdivision off of Burbank Drive, where she was struck by a vehicle. She later died in the hospital.
Brooks had a blood-alcohol level of 0.319 when she arrived at a hospital, four times the legal driving limit in Louisiana.
Carter was unnamed in previous reports due to his age.
None of the four defendants are LSU students.
The person driving the car that struck Brooks will not be charged.