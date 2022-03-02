Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in New Orleans LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. For the Lower Mississippi River...including Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville, Reserve, New Orleans...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * WHEN...From this evening to Wednesday, March 16. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Access roads will be inundated and evacuation of all river islands must be complete. Protection of people and property in the river bottom land on the river side of the levees must be complete. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 45.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Sunday morning to a crest of 49.0 feet Friday, March 11 and then begin falling. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 49.0 feet on 04/26/1891. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&