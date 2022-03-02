An armed man was arrested after allegedly attempting to burglarize cars on LSU’s campus Tuesday afternoon, according to The Advocate.
Darius Vincent, a 24-year-old man, was spotted attempting to open car doors in the South Quad Drive west lot around 3 p.m., according to the LSUPD.
Vincent was carrying a loaded and concealed handgun without a concealed carry permit, police said. He was also in possession of marijuana vape pens. Vincent had an outstanding warrant with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Vincent was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He was charged with one count of illegal carrying of weapons, one count of violating a firearm free zone and one count of simple possession of marijuana.