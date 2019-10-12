Authorities responded to a report of an individual firing a gun at a police helicopter flying overhead near LSU's campus late Friday night.
Officers blocked off a part of State Street between Highland Road and Dalrymple Drive, according to The Advocate.
Baton Rouge Police Spokesman L'Jean McKneely told The Advocate no one in the helicopter was injured, but the shots lead to a large law enforcement response in the area around 11:30 p.m.
The incident occurred less than 24 hours before the kickoff of LSU Football's Top-10 showdown against No. 7 Florida.
