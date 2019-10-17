The U.S. Coast Guard and the Mexican Navy are searching for a plane that never landed in Gonzales, Louisiana. Authorities currently believe the plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico.
According to the Coast Guard, the private aircraft was piloted by Missouri's Steven Schumacher. The plane was scheduled to land in Gonzales by 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. WBRZ reported there were no other passengers on the plane.
The last known location of the flight was about 380 nautical miles south of Louisiana and 300 nautical miles east of Corpus Christi, Texas. According to Schumacher's tracking device, his last known location was 50 feet above water.
Schumacher is a doctor with a trauma specialty and studied at the LSU School of Medicine, according to WBRZ.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.