An LSU Police car sits parked on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, outside of the LSU Police Station on South Stadium Drive in Baton Rouge, La.

 Matthew Perschall

A fire broke out at Tiger Plaza Apartments Tuesday afternoon, according to a WBRZ report.

The fire started around 6 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

The report said five people were displaced after sixteen units in two buildings were destroyed in the fire. Officials from the Baton Rouge Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still undetermined.

Tiger Plaza Apartments is located on Alvin Dark Avenue. Many LSU students reside in the complex, which is just over a mile from campus.

