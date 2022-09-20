Baton Rouge Police told The Advocate that they believe 21-year-old LSU marketing senior Allison Rice’s killing was a “random act." Detectives have yet to identify a suspect.
BRPD said there's currently no evidence to suggest that Rice was targeted, according to The Advocate. The shooting reportedly happened as Rice was turning around after stopping before a passing train.
According to The Advocate, BRPD received calls from potential witnesses and is talking with businesses owners within the crime’s location who might have surveillance footage..
Tiger Stadium paused for a moment of silence ahead of the Mississippi State -LSU football on Saturday game to honor Rice.
According to The Advocate, the killing was the 74th in East Baton Rouge Parish since Jan. 1.