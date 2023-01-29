Defense lawyers for the men charged with raping LSU student Madison Brooks, who was hit by a vehicle and died in the hospital shortly after the alleged rapes, say acts were consensual, according to coverage of their Friday press conference by The Advocate.
Kaivon Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old were charged with third-degree rape amid in an investigation into Brooks' death. Two other men, Everett Lee, 27, and Casen Carver, 18, were charged with principle to third-degree rape.
The defense lawyers argued a video showing Brooks running out of Reggie's Bar in Tigerland prove she was sober enough to consent to the acts, according to The Advocate.
Police say Brooks' blood-alcohol level at .319, four times the legal driving limit, according to The Advocate.
The defense attorneys say her BAC wasn't accurate and will seek to investigate how the sample was collected, The Advocate reported.