Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19, known as coronavirus, in Louisiana on Monday, according to WAFB.
The patient, a Jefferson parish resident, is being treated in Orleans Parish, Edwards said in a tweet.
"The CDC still believes the risk to the general public is low, but we will work quickly and decisively to assess the risk to those around this patient,” Edwards said.
The patient's sample will be sent to the Center for Disease Control for final confirmation.
Hospitals in the state do not have the capability to test for the virus; but if hospital staff believes a patient may have the virus, a sample can be sent for further testing and later confirmation.
