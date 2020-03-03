A former LSU student was arrested after going to a University administrator's home several times without permission to inquire about his student status following his expulsion.
David Nguyen threatened to go to the University's campus several times, LSUPD said. Because of his behavior history, LSUPD officers were assigned to the administration building, and all doors were locked for several days, WBRZ reported.
He first visited an administrator's home on Feb. 26. An LSUPD detective and lieutenant met with Nguyen face to face and asked him to leave and not return. Nguyen returned on Feb. 29, when he was again asked to leave. LSUPD officers found him returning to the administrator's home for the third time on March 1.
On March 1, an LSUPD officer noticed a white truck traveling toward the home around 4:00 p.m. and later discovered Nguyen was driving the vehicle. By the time the sergeant in his vehicle caught up to Nguyen, Nguyen was out of his vehicle and standing at the front door of the residence.
Nguyen was then placed under arrest; police said "he appeared as if he might wish to cause harm to someone" and described his "blank stare" at the time of his arrest, according to WBRZ.
Nguyen was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one charge of stalking and one charge of entry on or remaining in places/land after being forbidden.