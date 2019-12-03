A former LSU student and Phi Delta Theta fraternity member no longer faces a misdemeanor charge in the 2017 Max Gruver hazing case, according to East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III.
Patrick Forde, 22, was one of four former University students who were indicted on charges stemming from Gruver's death. He faced up to 30 days in jail, the maximum penalty allowed under Louisiana law at the time of Gruver's death. Forde's charge was dismissed Monday, according to The Advocate.
Forde testified at Matthew Naquin's negligent homicide trial over the summer and told the court he saw Naquin hand Gruver a bottle of 190-proof liquor and told him to chug from it. Gruver later died from alcohol poisoning in the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house.
Naquin was sentenced to five years in prison, with two and a half years of his sentence suspended on Nov. 20. He also must pay a $1,000 fine, perform 1,000 hours of community service and remain on probation for three years.
Naquin is currently free on bail as he appeals his conviction.
East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said Forde's charge was dropped partly because of his cooperation and testimony at Naquin's trial. Forde was upstairs at the fraternity house for just 20 minutes of the two hour event that night and didn't ask pledges to drink, Moore said.