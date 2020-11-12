A Baton Rouge judged ruled Thursday that a law used by House Republican lawmakers to end the governor's coronavirus restrictions as unconstitutional, according to The Advocate.
Nineteenth Judicial District Judge William Morvant called the ruling on Zoom hearing, siding with Gov. John Bel Edwards and nullifying GOP lawmakers' most recent attempt to loosen restrictions.
The law in question was an obscure 2003 law originally related to the SARS pandemic used to send a petition signed by 65 House Republicans in order to end Edwards' restrictions.
Morvant ruled that it violates the state Constitution because it doesn't involve both chambers of the legislature.
The decision will keep Edwards' rules in place, including the mask mandate, social distancing and limited capacity at gathering. Louisiana has not been heavily affected by the latest surge, though health officials say the state is beginning to see increases in cases.
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said Thursday that the parish is moving in the wrong direction in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to WAFB.
She said the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting that the parish's positivity rate has risen back up to 5%, putting the re-opening of bars at stake.
“We cannot give in to ‘COVID Fatigue,'” said Broome in a statement released Thursday.