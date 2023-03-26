LSU may have committed a crime by hiding an investigation into a sexual harassment complaint against former head football coach Les Miles from the public, a federal judge said, according to The Advocate.
The actions taken by LSU and the Taylor Porter law firm may have qualified as injuring public records, according to The Advocate, which is a crime.
Louisiana statute defines second-degree injuring public records as, in part, "the intentional removal, mutilation, destruction, alteration, falsification, or concealment of any record, document, or other thing, defined as a public record."
The order arose during a lawsuit from former Associate Athletic Director Sharon Lewis, whose lawyers requested an unredacted copy of student's sexual harassment complaint against Miles, according to The Advocate.
Miles settled a lawsuit with the student in 2013, according to The Advocate.