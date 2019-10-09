Detainees walk with their hands clasped behind their backs along a line painted on a walkway inside the Winn Correctional Center in Winnfield, La., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Detainees are required to walk from site to site with their hands clasped behind their backs. Since 2018, eight Louisiana jails have started detaining asylum seekers, making Louisiana an unlikely epicenter for immigrant detention under President Donald Trump. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it’s now detaining about 8,000 migrants in Louisiana out of 51,000 nationally. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)