Louisiana State Rep. Larry Selders was arrested and held at the LSU Police Department early Sunday, cited for driving near LSU's campus while impaired, according to The Advocate.
Selders, who represents parts of downtown Baton Rouge and LSU's campus, was speeding and performing burnouts in a 2018 Dodge Challenger around 2 a.m. on East Boyd Drive at Burbank Drive, near the Dead Poet Nightclub.
Selders performed multiple sobriety tests, including a failed breathalyzer test at the LSU Police Department, after which he was taken to the East Baton Rouge Prison for be fingerprinting and release, The Advocate reported. He was arrested on one count each of first-offense DWI, reckless operation and driving under suspension.
A Democrat, Selders was elected in 2019 and represents Louisiana House of Representatives District 67.