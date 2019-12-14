In this Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 file photo, an alligator rests in Everglades National Park, near Flamingo, Fla. Louisiana is suing California over the state's decision to ban the import and sale of alligator products, saying the ban will hurt an important state industry and ultimately could hurt the state's wetlands. In a lawsuit filed Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, Louisiana said the economy surrounding alligators has played a key role in bringing back the American alligator population and is an important factor in protection wetlands and other species besides alligators that depend on the wetlands. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)