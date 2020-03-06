LSU officials announced Friday that all planned international study abroad programs will be cancelled through Aug. 17 due to worries about the coronavirus, according to the Advocate.
Students in non-contaminated countries may continue their studies until new travel advisories say otherwise, according to the school.
"After careful consideration and with the health of our academic community top of mind effective immediately we are restricting international travel of faculty, staff and students," LSU officials said in a statement.
Students in countries labeled “Level 3” and “Level 4," such as China, Italy, Iran and South Korea, were asked to return and self-quarantine for 14 days. The U.S. State Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also advised citizens to not travel to these countries.
Students who have returned from countries labeled “Level 3” and “Level 4” are prohibited from returning to campus during the 14-day period of self-quarantine. Employees and students must also present a release from their personal physician or the Student Health Center to return to the school.
Students and faculty members who have bought airline tickets should contact Academic Programs Abroad for reimbursement. LSU officials have also reported that they are working with the Bursar’s office to reimburse fees that were paid.
LSU Interim President Tom Galligan issued a statement urging students to review travel guidance from CDC or the U.S. State Department and to "use your best judgment.”