Two LSU athletics administrators conducted business using their university-issued email accounts while on suspension for their roles in mishandling sexual assault and domestic violence complaints against athletes, WBRZ reported Wednesday.
Both Verge Ausberry and Miriam Segar received and sent emails while on suspension in March, documents obtained by WBRZ reveal. Ausberry was suspended for 30 days and Segar was suspended for 21 days, starting March 5, the day LSU released the Husch Blackwell report.
Segar sent and received more emails than Ausberry did. She offered to meet with a speaker named Tony Porter, an activist who co-founded A Call to Men, an organization that helps prevent violence against women. Segar also offered to be on a phone call with a colleague, requested a logo design and ordered teal bracelets and shoelaces for athletes to wear ahead of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Ausberry forwarded emails related to event-planning for the PMAC and Tiger Stadium, for a cheerleading camp and a local band.
"During their suspensions, both employees did have access to their emails, so they could forward messages to others to be handled, and in some situations, they needed to provide guidance so the work could be completed in a timely manner,” LSU said in a statement.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.