Not all LSU fans ended their night at Death Valley Saturday night in high hopes as a man was found bloodied in a bathroom in Tiger Stadium, according to The Advocate.
A longtime season ticket holder, Daniel "Danny" Dwyer stayed to hear the Golden Band from their last song of the night as he normally does. On his way out of the stadium he stopped at one of the restrooms.
"There were three or four men and a young man who had a broom and a dustpan, and a bucket behind him," Dwyer said.
Before he had sensed anyone behind him, Dwyer said he felt "two or three blows to the back of the head."
Dwyer said he noticed that everywhere was quiet before the burglary occurred, which in a pre-pandemic world would not be the case in Tiger Stadium.
"I believe he wanted to incapacitate me, so he could reach down and get the wallet out of my pocket," he said.
Dwyer believes the attack went on for 25 to 30 seconds.
"I do remember seeing blood trickling down from under my cap and onto the floor," he said.
The attackers fled the scene after they grabbed Dwyer's wallet, which had a small amount of cash. Afterward, Dwyer managed to collect himself and exit the bathroom and found two or three state troopers nearby.
Dwyer was treated for three head lacerations by Emergency Medical Services staff at LSU, then transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, where he was released early Sunday.
Ernie Ballard, director of media relations at LSU, said Sunday night that the incident is under investigation. Dwyer said that he was doing alright.
"It was a typical 2020 night," he said. "If you have to wrap up the year 2020, this would fall right in place."