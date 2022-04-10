LSU’s Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter has been suspended for the next three semesters after a hazing investigation uncovered the fraternity kidnapping and assaulting one of their members and hazing others as part of “Hell Week” between 2017 and 2020, according to The Advocate.
A letter sent to The Advocate by LSU’s Division of Student Affairs said it found the organization forced pledges to engage in activities such as running errands, buying food and cleaning members’ homes and cars. The letter also said pledges were forced to consume condiments, do lineups and calisthenics.
The letter said on Oct. 18, 2020, that members “kidnapped and assaulted an active member” of the fraternity.
The director of LSU’s Student Advocacy and Accountability Office said that Sigma Alpha Epsilon “violated the policies of coercive behavior, endangerment and hazing.” The fraternity will go through a two-year disciplinary probation starting June 1.
The fraternity will be prohibited from meeting on campus and hosting parties or events. No soliciting or initiating new members will be allowed either. Current residents in the fraternity house must leave the property by May 15.
SAE returned to LSU in 2015 after a three-year suspension for hazing charges.