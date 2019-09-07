A LSU graduate student was shot Saturday morning during a robbery of Mr. Lucky's Valero Gas Station on Airline Highway, according to an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office press release.
The armed perpetrator entered the building around 3:30 a.m. and shot LSU PhD student in Computer Science & Engineering, 29-year old Md Firoz-Ulamin, who was working as a clerk, according to The Advocate. Firoz-Ulamin was pronounced dead at the scene.
Firoz-Ulamin worked under University professor Golden G. Richard III, LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard said to The Advocate. Firoz-Ulamin received his bachelor's and master's degree in computer science and engineering from the University of Bangladesh, according to his LinkedIn page. He was scheduled to graduate from LSU in 2023.