LSU was ordered to pay the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals $73,000 in legal expenses after losing in court regarding the resistance to share public records, according to The Advocate.
The 19th Judicial District Court ruled that LSU owes PETA $73,501.27 on Aug. 24 and made the announcement Tuesday.
PETA sued LSU after it failed to release all pertinent veterinary care records and videos recorded by LSU researcher Christine Lattin who studies stress hormones, or glucocorticoids, in house sparrows.
Latinn’s studies sometimes required the euthanasia of sparrows, and she chose them because they are an invasive species and would minimize the negative impact on the environment.
PETA originally filed a lawsuit in 2020, and LSU failed to release all requested documents. In January 2021, LSU was ordered to provide all requested documents.