LSU Police received two reports of alleged fraternity hazing in the last two days, according to WBRZ. One of those reports has since been classified as "unfounded."
The first report an online complaint from Sept. 13, in which the victim described what police reports only describe as "criminal hazing" in the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. That case remains under investigation.
The other report was from Sept. 14 and involved Kappa Sigma fraternity. The initial reports described a "possible hazing allegation" against active fraternity members and two new members. It is now listed as "unfounded." The report only says that detectives "became aware" of the allegation and that the initial complaint was anonymous.