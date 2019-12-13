LSU President F. King Alexander is rumored to be the next president of Oregon State University. Alexander started his tenure at LSU in 2013.
The Oregon State University Board of Trustees will announce the winner of its six-month selection process at noon.
Oregon State University President Ed Ray announced his intentions to step down in June, 2020, after 17 years with the University. Ray's annual salary is about $100,000 more than Alexander's, sitting around $800,000.
Alexander was unable to return multiple calls and messages asking for a comment on the situation, according to The Advocate. The University also would not officially confirm nor deny the rumors.
This article will be updated as more information is gathered.