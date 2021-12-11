An LSU agriculture professor was arrested Friday after police found videos of child rape and beastiality on his work computer, according to The Advocate.
Gerald Myers, a 61-year-old professor and researcher at the university's AgCenter for 27 years, was booked on counts of pornography involving juveniles, sexual abuse of an animal and marijuana possession. Officials say he faces additional counts in St. Gabriel Parish and New Orleans.
LSUPD began investigating Gerald after workers from the AgCenter's IT team reported finding troubling files on Gerald's computer.
Police say the report from the IT workers led them to two alarming files on Gerald's computer, both of them titled with a female name and a description of a seventh-grader performing a sexual act on “Gerald.”
After the initial discovery, LSUPD says they found 50 additional files that seemed pornographic, and many had similar titles indicating an age, grade in school and sexual act. Many of them also included the name "Gerald" or the initials "GOM."
IT workers pointed police to an external hard drive linked to Gerald's computer to check whether the files were transferred between devices. LSUPD then obtained search warrants for the building, Sturgis Hall, Myers’ office, his Mazda 3 and home in New Orleans.
Around 11 a.m. the next day, LSU investigators and an agent with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit showed up to Room 107 in Sturgis Hall to arrest Myers. Police say Myers tried to take the hard drive before leaving.
Detectives say they then found 100 videos they “reasonably believed” to depict child pornography on Gerald's encrypted hard drive.
Police say the videos depicted rape on a range of children, from infants to pre-pubescent, and bestiality involving horses, dogs and other animals.
"After working with law enforcement, LSU was notified of the arrest of a faculty member in its AgCenter," said LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard. "The faculty member has been placed on administrative leave and is not to return to campus until there is a final determination of the case. Given the serious nature of the accusations, the AgCenter will be working with faculty and staff to ensure any necessary support opportunities are available."