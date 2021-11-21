LSU AgCenter professor Norimoto Murai was killed when he was struck by a car while biking near campus Saturday morning, according to The Advocate.
Murai, 77, was hit by a 2017 Hyundai Tucson as he was biking near his home on Stanford Avenue near the LSU Lakes around 11 a.m. on Saturday.
The driver reportedly stayed on the scene as Murai was transported to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said the crash is under investigation by the department’s traffic homicide detectives.
Murai, a professor of plant molecular biology, had worked for the university since 1985.
This report will be updated as more information becomes available.