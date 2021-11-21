Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 59F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 59F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.