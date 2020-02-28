An LSU student and Delta Chi fraternity member was arrested Thursday and accused of breaking into Tiger Stadium on two separate occasions and damaging the field with an ATV, according to the Advocate.
Information systems and decision sciences student Clayton Fleetwood, 19, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on simple burglary, criminal trespassing and two counts of unauthorized use of a movable.
According to LSUPD, Fleetwood broke into Tiger Stadium on two separate occasions, Jan. 21 and Feb. 8. On both instances, security cameras captured Fleetwood driving a Kawasaki Mule ATV on the field, which was under construction.
Damages to the field are estimated to be around $8,000, according to contractors for LSU Athletics.
Fleetwood was identified by two anonymous callers. LSUPD was then able to positively match his Tiger Card photo to the person in the surveillance video.
Fleetwood has since been released on a $10,000 bond.