LSU Police on Saturday arrested an LSU student accused of raping a woman at the Nicholson Gateway Apartments, The Advocate reported.

The victim said that on Friday night she met the suspect, Daniel Cressy, whom she had been friends with for more than a year. They met at his room in the Oxbow Hall. Cressy allegedly pinned the woman down and forced her to have oral sex.

The victim escaped and contacted LSUPD. Cressy was booked into East Baton Rouge Prison on a count of third-degree rape, according to The Advocate.