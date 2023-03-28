An LSU student was arrested after being seen on surveillance video with a group of men carrying cases of allegedly-stolen beer out of Tiger Stadium, according to arrest documents obtained by WBRZ.
The group had fled LSUPD while carrying the beer cases early Sunday morning, WBRZ reported.
Surveillance video showed the cases being loaded into a black pickup truck, which was traced to Spruce Hall, WBRZ reported. Police searched the room of the truck's owner with his consent, finding the beer cases, WBRZ said.
The 19-year-old was arrested on a charge of simple burglary and allegedly admitted to stealing what amounted to $1,500 worth of beer, according to USA TODAY.