An LSU student died on his 22nd birthday in a car crash Sunday around 8 p.m., according to WAFB. The wreck occured at the intersection of Burbank Drive and Ben Hur Road.
Authorities identified the victim as Robert Fields, who was driving a Corvette southbound on Burbank when a driver of a pickup truck traveling north turned in front of him.
Fields was critically injured and later died in the hospital. Investigation of the crash is ongoing.
This story will updated as more information becomes available.