An LSU student helped police capture a man accused of burglarizing cars on campus, according to LSUPD.
Randall Davis, 33, was caught casing vehicles on Jan. 27.
Video surveillance shows the burglar pulling on several vehicle door handles in the West parking lot of the UREC, according to an official report. He also stole a backpack from one of the vehicles which contained a MacBook Pro.
Police said they saw Davis' vehicle at the scene, but were unable to track him down after the incident.
A University student called LSUPD on Feb. 4 after she saw Davis casing vehicles in the West Ag Lot. She followed him in her vehicle until officials arrived and arrested him.
Davis has a criminal history involving theft and burglary, according to WBRZ.
He has been booked on two counts of burglary at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.