Baton Rouge Police found an LSU student shot to death inside a car on Government Street Friday morning, according to WBRZ.
BRPD found 21-year-old Allison Rice, a marketing senior from Geismar, Louisiana, around 2:19 a.m. Investigators found bullet holes in the car's windshield and said that she was shot multiple times. An investigation into the killing is underway.
An LSU spokesperson confirmed Rice was enrolled at the university.
"The LSU community is saddened to hear of senior Allison Rice being killed overnight," LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard said. "Her family and friends are in our thoughts, and we encourage anyone who may have more information about this crime to contact Baton Rouge Police.”