Updated Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 9:30 p.m.

LSU announced the suspension of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity on Tuesday after an alleged hazing incident left a student hospitalized in an alleged hazing incident.

Several hours after his hospitalization, another student was found dead inside her apartment, which has since been ruled as a suicide by the coroner's office.

Phi Kappa Psi held a gathering on Sunday night through early Monday morning. One of the members went to a female student's apartment at Arlington Cottages and Townhomes on Ben Hur Road in order to spend the night.

He was instead brought to a local hospital for severe alcohol poisoning.

"At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the student and his family," Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard said. "While our first priority is the student's health and safety, the university is looking into the circumstances that occurred off campus overnight leading to him being hospitalized."

The female student later died of apparent suicide in her apartment, according to BRPD Sgt. Don Coppola.

The male student is an alumnus of Jesuit High School, and the female student was an alumna of Saint Mary's Dominican High School. Both schools are located in New Orleans.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III told The Advocate Tuesday that officials are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence in order to determine if the situation meets the criminal definition of hazing in Louisiana.

"This case looks unbelievably similar to the Gruver case. There are a lot of parallels, with one exception: Everyone who has been questioned so far is cooperating with the investigation," Moore said. "We simply want to know what happened in order to take the appropriate actions."

Associate Dean of Students Jonathan Sanders informed the fraternity president of the interim suspension in a letter Tuesday.

The interim suspension prohibits the fraternity from hosting meetings or participating in social events. It also prohibits contact between new members and initiated members.

Another hazing incident involving Phi Kappa Psi was reported Sept. 13, according to the LSUPD.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.