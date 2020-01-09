LSUPD arrested an LSU online student for cyberstalking on Thursday.
Melaynie Williams, 39, began sending inappropriate emails using her LSU email address on Dec. 4. The messages began to threaten bodily harm to the victim on Dec. 18, when Williams learned she did not meet the academic requirements needed for admission into the University’s graduate school, according to WBRZ.
Official police documents include a narration of the threatening email. The summary indicates Williams threatened to “blow someone’s head off” if they approached her, according to WBRZ.
LSUPD charged Williams with one count of cyberstalking, a misdemeanor. She was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, according to Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard.