A man charged with third-degree rape in an investigation into the death of LSU student Madison Brooks has been charged in another case with the 2020 first-degree rape of a 12-year-old girl, according to WDSU.
Kaivon Washington, 18, turned himself into the Livingston Parish Detention Center Friday night, WAFB reported. He had been released on bail for his charge in the Brooks case a day earlier, according to WDSU.
The Walker Police Department issued the warrant Friday after a witness came forward corroborating the details of the alleged crime, WAFB reported.
A 17-year-old has also been charged with third-degree rape in the Brooks case. Two other men, Everett Lee, 27, and Casen Carver, 18, were charged with principle to third-degree rape, according to WBRZ.
Brooks was struck by a vehicle on Burbank Drive after the alleged rapes earlier this month and died later in the hospital.
Attorneys for the unnamed minor and three men said in a Friday press conference Brooks consented to the acts.
Arrest documents say Brooks' blood-alcohol level was 0.319, four times the legal limit, The Advocate reported.