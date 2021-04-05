A Baton Rouge woman contacted University officials to report that former running back Derrius Guice had sexually harassed her in 2017, and the University documented several instances of these contacts. The direction of the University's investigation into the allegations changed after a man who represented her asked LSU to pay her, The Advocate reported Monday.
The woman is Gloria Scott, a 74-year-old Superdome worker who alleged that Guice sexually harassed her at a December 2017 high school football state championship game. Scott said she did not give permission to the man, New Orleans youth basketball coach Cleavon Williams, to ask the University for money over the incident, The Advocate reported. Instead, Scott said she asked Williams for help because she wanted to report that Guice had sexually harassed her. She said she wanted him banned from playing in the 2018 Citrus Bowl.
Williams said he got involved as a "family consultant" because he is friends with Scott's relatives.
"I was just trying to see if they wanted to realistically settle this," Williams told The Advocate.
Scott said she reported the incident to Ed Orgeron and asked him to suspend Guice from the Citrus Bowl. Orgeron denied to Husch Blackwell investigators that he ever spoke to Scott. Scott and her granddaughter told USA Today that Orgeron lied to the firm.
Audio recordings, text messages and police reports show that Williams told the LSU Athletic Department that Scott would go public with her story about Guice if LSU did not pay her $100,000 or prevent Guice from playing in the Citrus Bowl, according to The Advocate.
The Advocate obtained records of the 2017 phone call between Williams, Segar and LSU Executive Director Verge Ausberry, and reported dialogue between the parties that included Segar saying that LSU "is not going to pay money in this situation."
Scott told The Advocate that she was upset to hear that Williams asked for the money on her behalf.
"I don't see a reason why he asked for money," Scott told The Advocate. "I didn't ask him to ask for money. I never asked him to do anything of that sort, anything concerning money at all. All I wanted was Derrius to not play in that game."
LSU Senior Associate Athletic Director Miriam Segar filed a police report with LSUPD on Dec. 28, 2017 about her conversation with Williams, The Advocate reported, and she also reported Scott's allegations against Guice.
In LSUPD's report, they noted that the allegations were outside of their jurisdiction and that Scott had also filed a report with the New Orleans Police Department.
