President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to attend LSU's highly anticipated matchup with Alabama on Nov. 9, according to Sports Illustrated.
The No. 1 ranked Tigers are playing the No. 2 ranked Crimson Tide in what is billed to be a sequel of 2011's "Game of the Century." The allure of the top-2 matchup is enough for even the president to be in attendance.
Sports Illustrated first reported that Alabama had begun to "make preparations" for Trump's attendance in Tuscaloosa.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.