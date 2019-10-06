FILE - In this July 8, 2019 file photo, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards stumps for re-election during a campaign stop in New Orleans, La. While Democrats in Washington charge ahead with an impeachment inquiry, their party's candidates for governor in three Southern states are doing their best to steer the conversation away from Republican President Donald Trump and toward safer ground back home. Edwards, who leads in the polls, faces two major Republican opponents in the Oct. 12 primary. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP, File)