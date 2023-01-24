Reggie's Bar in Tigerland had its alcohol license suspended Tuesday amid the investigation into the death of LSU student Madison Brooks, according to WAFB.
Four men were arrested Monday afternoon in connection to the investigation.
Kaivon Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old were charged with third-degree rape, according to WBRZ. Two other men, Everett Lee, 27, and Casen Carver, 18, were charged with principle to third-degree rape, according to WBRZ.
Brooks, 19, had a blood-alcohol level of 0.319, according to arrest documents reviewed by WBRZ. Deputies said she had been drinking at Reggie's before she left with the 17-year-old suspect.
She was later struck by a vehicle and died from her injuries in the hospital.
LSU President William Tate IV pointed toward bars serving underaged customers in an email to students Monday.
"All but one of the suspects involved in this horrific scenario were underage yet were able to consume alcohol at a local bar," he said. "As such, our action plan starts with a deep and relentless focus on any establishment that profits off our students by providing alcohol to underage individuals."