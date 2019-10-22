CORRECTS TO DELETE THE PRINCETON UNIVERSITY REFERENCE AS THE SEMINARY IS NOT RELATED TO THE SCHOOL - FILE - This June 24, 2013, file photo shows Princeton Theological Seminary in Princeton, N.J. The seminary in New Jersey will provide scholarships and set up doctoral fellowships to repent for having benefited from slavery. NJ.com reported Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, that Princeton Theological Seminary will set aside $28 million to provide 30 scholarships for students who descended from slaves or underrepresented groups. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)