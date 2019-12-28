A shooting occurred at LSU Ag Road off of Highway 30 in St. Gabriel Saturday night leaving one person killed and the second person injured.
The shooting took place around 10 p.m., according to The Advocate. A man is in critical condition from acquiring several gunshot wounds, and a woman has died.
St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau said the man was driving a car and the woman was a passenger.
It has not been confirmed on whether or not LSU students were involved.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.