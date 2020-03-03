Several University students are self-isolating themselves following international academic trips to areas affected by the coronavirus, according to WBRZ.

A student returned from China earlier this semester and self-isolated before returning to campus, LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard said.

Additionally, around 10 students who were in Italy for academic programs have returned or are travelling back to the United States. The students have been into contact with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control and will self-isolate prior to coming back to campus, Ballard said.

As of March 3, nine Americans have died from cornoavirus. Since the virus' outbreak in the Wuhan region of China, over 92,000 individuals have been affected. Of those affected, more than 3,000 have died.

