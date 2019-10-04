FILE - In this June 20, 2019 file photo, The Supreme Court is seen under stormy skies in Washington. The Supreme Court is adding an abortion case to its busy election-year docket. The justices have agreed to take up a Louisiana law that could leave the state with just one clinic. The justices won’t hear arguments until the winter. A decision is likely to come by the end of June. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)