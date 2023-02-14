A man charged with rape in the case of LSU student Madison Brooks, who was charged shortly after with the rape of a minor, is now facing charges in a third rape case, according to arrest documents reviewed by The Advocate.
Kaivon Washington, 18, and an unnamed 17-year-old were charged with the third-degree rape of Brooks in January. Washington was charged shortly after with the first-degree rape of a 12-year-old girl in Livingston Parish in 2020, when he was 16.
Now, he’s facing charges in a third case that draws parallels with the Brooks case.
The arrest warrant drawn Tuesday alleges Washington and another man met the victim in the parking lot of Reggie’s bar in 2022, The Advocate reported. The woman asked to go to the unnamed man’s home because she was too intoxicated to drive.
The arrest warrant alleges the man raped the woman, who was intoxicated, and that Washington "walked over and joined the act" by groping her, according to The Advocate.
Police say Washington, the unnamed minor and two other men charged with principle to third-degree rape met Brooks at Reggie’s before the alleged rape took place in a car, according to The Advocate.
Brooks’ blood-alcohol content was 0.319, about four times the legal limit for driving.
This story will be updated as more details become available.