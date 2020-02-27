In this July 14, 2017 file photo, visitors walk outside the main plantation house at the Whitney Plantation in Edgard, La. The Whitney, which documents slavery at a pre-Civil War plantation near New Orleans, draws tens of thousands of visitors annually and is known for discussing topics that other tourist plantations ignore. Yet even its entry in the National Register, completed in 1992 before the current owner purchased it, doesn't mention the slaves who toiled there. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)