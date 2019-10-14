Connor Bruce Croll, a 19-year-old student at the University of Alabama, was accused of making a threat against Tiger Stadium during the LSU-Florida game on Saturday, according to The Tuscaloosa News.
Croll was arrested early Sunday morning and accused of calling in a threat to the stadium. He is currently being held in the Tusacaloosa County Jail without bond.
Croll is expected to face charges in Baton Rouge, but it is still unclear what he will be charged with.
LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard told The Tuscaloosa News he couldn't comment on pending investigations. University of Alabama spokesman Chris Bryant said the university is aware of the arrest and is fully cooperating with the investigation, according to The Tuscaloosa News.
