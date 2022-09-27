Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS IN SOUTH MISSISSIPPI AND SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA... .In coordination with state fire weather officials, along with the combination of low relative humidity near 25 percent and winds near 20 mph with higher gusts will produce a high fire danger across portions of Mississippi and Louisiana tomorrow. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER HAZARDS FOR SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER HAZARDS FOR SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON FOR POTENTIAL FIRE WEATHER HAZARDS FOR SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI... The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather conditions, which is in effect from 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for southeast Louisiana and south Mississippi is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi. * WINDS...Northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&