Two local boutiques are helping LSU students and fans get ready for game day by selling tailgate supplies and LSU-inspired clothing.
The Keeping Room, a boutique located at 3535 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, sells a variety of tailgate accessories.
Andi Berthelot, the owner of The Keeping Room, said the store sells different items like LSU napkins, purses, banners and posters that can be used at tailgates and LSU watch parties.
She also said they sell table runners, tablecloths with customized LSU details such as gold and white tiger stripes or a football field with yard lines, to display food.
The more popular items, Berthelot said, are customized LSU foam cups and shatterproof cups. She said she sells 1500 foam cups per game. For the shatterproof cups, customers can choose custom artwork, such as a watercolor LSU stadium.
“I would say our products can be for both tailgates and LSU watch parties,” Berthelot said.
Business sophomore Olivia Cook heard about The Keeping Room through a member of her sorority. She said her favorite items are her Delta Gamma sleep shorts and phone wallet.
“The shorts are the most comfortable sleep shorts I own, I sleep in them like every night,” Olivia Cook said.
When shopping for gameday items, Olivia Cook usually searches for items she finds cute and trendy. She said she has a particular affinity toward tiger-print items as well as customized LSU foam cups.
The Sanctuary, located at 480 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, is another boutique that sells lots of LSU merchandise, with the most popular gameday items being LSU apparel, jewelry and purses.
Debbie Cook, the owner of The Sanctuary, said it sells dozens of clear LSU bag styles year-round, as well as beaded straps for the bags. In addition to beaded straps and clear bags, The Sanctuary also carries beaded bags and tiger-striped purses.
The store also sells different clothing items for gameday, such as purple shirts, earrings, shirts with tigers on them and gameday buttons.
“Everyone loves representing purple and gold,” Debbie Cook said.
Debbie Cook also said The Sanctuary carries a selection of items to host parties or bring as gifts, including hand towels with LSU prints, styrofoam cups and frost flex cups with LSU sayings like “geaux cup” and “geaux tigers.”
The Sanctuary also offers jewelry and accessories to those in a sorority with their chapter’s letters to wear to a game.
“There’s definitely a feeling of excitement and pride in Baton Rouge before game day!” Debbie Cook said.
Biological sciences freshman Nava Smith-Litvak received a few items from The Sanctuary as gifts after she joined her sorority. She was given a Delta Gamma reusable water bottle, bathrobe, fanny pack, towel and t-shirt.
“I love the bathrobe because I can use it for spa nights with my roommates and sisters,” Smith-Litvak said.
Smith-Litvak heard about The Sanctuary through her roommate during sorority rush week. She said they would spend evenings scrolling through the website and fantasizing about joining the sorority they would one-day call home. She had hoped to eventually buy some of their items once they received bids.
When she shops for gameday, Smith-Litvak looks for breathable items since Baton Rouge tends to be very humid. She also said she looks for articles of clothing that best suit her personality, such as bright purple and gold tops and jean shorts.