A $50 million lawsuit against LSU filed by Associate Athletic Director Sharon Lewis had major claims thrown out by a federal judge on Thursday.
The Advocate was the first to report the development.
Lewis had filed against LSU back in April of this year, alleging that she faced harassment and retaliation within the LSU athletic department for trying to report sexual misconduct allegations within the program. Lewis’ claims included Title IX Retaliation and RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) charges against former head football coach Les Miles, the Board of Supervisors, and even current Athletic Director Scott Woodward. Lewis had been with LSU nearly 20 years at the time of filing the suit, and is still employed by LSU.
A major part of her suit that is being dismissed is charges against multiple major LSU figure heads, including Miles. U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan said that these claims had passed the time limit under the statute of limitations.
Another big part dismissed was RICO claims against a number of LSU employees. Those names include the likes of Woodward and Executive Deputy AD Verge Ausberry.
Lewis’ time in court is not done, however, as Judge Morgan ordered that Lewis can continue to sue defendants for retaliation and claim RICO violations past April 2017.
This has been a major talking point in the university’s Title IX conversations, and will continue to be worth keeping up with as the situation continues to unfold.