Mechanical engineering junior Colin Raby and broadcast journalism sophomore Georgia Peck have entered the Student Government presidential race under the ticket name "Rise Tigers."
They are currently competing against the Scott-Rovere and Evolve tickets. Major goals they stressed are to end partisanship in SG and create further dialogue between students and SG.
“We have great plans to actually get our initiatives done,” Raby said. “One of the things we all agreed on was that ideas are good, but making ideas happen is way better and too often in Student Government people promise big but never deliver. On every initiative we talked about we have a plan to get it done and to actually achieve it.”
Raby is a senator for the College of Engineering as well as an RA. He also served as a governor’s fellow over the summer of 2021. Peck is an RA, former reporter for Tiger TV and an LSU ambassador.
“I had pretty much zero involvement with Student Government until now which I think is an asset because I bring in that different perspective,” Peck said.
Raby said that they view their campaign through the “ABC’s,” which stands for Advocacy, Breakthrough, Community, as well as Diversity, Environment, and Fun.
Raby said that he wants to establish a President’s Club, where the leaders of all student organizations will be invited to meet with him once a month to discuss the issues they are having and what resources SG can provide for them.
Raby and Peck also said that they want to have the uses of students’ fee bill money be itemized and made public, improve campus biking with air pumps throughout campus and more bike lanes and add extra days to each semester so make-up days aren’t necessary for when school is canceled due to emergencies.
Raby said that they also want to have some African-American Studies classes be made into general education credits to improve the likelihood students will take them. Raby said that he intends to support Greek life and improve the university’s graduate programs.
Peck said that their campaign plans to hold more ticket meetings and further their social media initiatives. Raby said that a portion of the money they raise for their campaign will be donated to charitable causes.
“Really, we’re not interested in partisanship, we want to rise to the top over petty partisan politics, unite a divided campus, and move forward; united together to achieve goals,” Raby said.
Raby and Peck said that what sets them apart is that they have the dual perspectives of someone who’s been entrenched in SG and someone who’s just been a regular student.
The presidential campaigns are expected to ramp up over the next few months as election day comes closer. Election day will be held on March 30 and the results will be announced April 1 at 4:30 p.m. Students will be able to vote through TigerLink.