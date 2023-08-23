A road near the LSU Lakes will be closed for days because part of it caved in, the city-parish government of Baton Rouge announced Wednesday.
The collapse happened on East Lakeshore Drive near its intersection with Morning Glory Avenue. East Lakeshore will be closed in both directions, including the sidewalks, while repairs are made.
The road first closed at 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the closure notice. It's scheduled to reopen Monday, Aug. 28, at 4:30 p.m.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.